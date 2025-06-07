Reader view/opinion The value of community volunteers

Hopefully Mayor Rosen, and a few of his department managers are being urged to consider ways to implement his campaign slogan — “secret sauce” — referring to the value of community volunteer engagement. I can easily imagine where local neighborhoods would pitch in to help support their parks. If allowed, I would.

I took this photo today at Elm Street Park in the Edmonds Bowl.

