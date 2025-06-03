Reader view: Something special is happening at Edmonds Elementary – see it on June 9

If you have elementary-aged children, there’s an exciting opportunity on June 9 to see for yourself the special things that are happening at Edmonds Elementary.

In addition to the incredibly dedicated teachers and staff members, and the very engaged community of parents at the school, Edmonds Elementary has a new principal this year — Mrs. Heather Paddock — and she’s a star.

What makes a star principal? A principal who holds high expectations for all kids. A principal with a laser-like focus on data, instruction and student achievement. A principal who is ever-present and highly visible around the school. A strong communicator. A culture builder. Committed. Determined. Mrs. Paddock possesses these qualities.

COVID-19 took a toll on all our schools, their staffs and our students, as evidenced by a notable drop in student enrollment and waning academic performance, nationally. Edmonds Elementary was not spared.

But a corner has been turned, and the feeling is palpable.

Student enrollment is on the rise again, with the school growing from 267 to 311 students just this past year. There are several new faces amongst the staff, which now averages 18 years of teaching experience. Approximately 70% of students meet or exceed state standards in English Language Arts (ELA) and Science, with girls, in particular, achieving approximately 80% proficiency in ELA and 70% in mathematics.

Some of the improvement is certainly attributable to getting back to normalcy after COVID. And it can’t be understated that the school’s renewed emphasis on heavy phonics instruction in early grades, coupled with a commitment by all staff to “sweat” student attendance, is paying big dividends. But as we know, hiring the right people, and specifically, the right leaders, is of paramount importance. Edmonds Elementary has found its strong leader.

If you have elementary-aged children and live within the enrollment boundary of Edmonds Elementary, I strongly encourage you to visit the school at the upcoming community open house on June 9 from 6-7 p.m. I’m confident you’ll find the school to be a strong, tuition-free, public option for your family, just as my family did.

Adel Sefrioui is an Edmonds Elementary parent.