Reminder: Two downtown Edmonds events June 14 are part of nationwide ‘No Kings Day’ demonstrations

Two events are planned for downtown Edmonds Saturday, June 14 related to the No Kings Day demonstrations being held nationwide.

First, there’s a rally from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Edmonds Civic Park, featuring keynote speaker Rick Steves along with local advocates, elected officials and community leaders. Participants will also be invited to join in protest songs with Chris Weare. Civic Park is located at 598 Edmonds St.

“We’re meeting on June 14, Flag Day and Donald Trump’s birthday, to remind the country that this is a democracy, not a monarchy,” said Sharon Otness, one of the rally organizers. “We are the power. We are the people. There are no kings here.”

Next, there’s a No Kings Day singalong from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Old Edmonds Opera House. Organizers say there will be “an old-fashioned sing-in” of community favorites and protest songs, presented by Mary Sherhart, a Seattle-based singer, performer and teacher of Eastern European music. Lyrics will be provided for songs like If I Had a Hammer, This Land is Your Land, We Shall Overcome and others.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. for the singalong and attendees are advised to arrive early. The event is produced by New Land Music as a fundraiser for Snohomish County Indivisible. The recommended donation at the door is $20 or give what you can. Volunteers will also be collecting non-perishable food for Edmonds Food Bank.

The Old Edmonds Opera House, also known as the Masonic Lodge, is located at 515 Dayton St.