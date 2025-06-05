Rosen invites public to ‘Ask the Mayor’ at Edmonds summer markets

Visitors to the Edmonds Summer Market will see a booth with a familiar face. Last year, Mayor Mike Rosen introduced the “Ask the Mayor” booth at the popular community event.

“Hearing from the community is a top priority for my administration and our Summer Market provides an ideal venue to engage with our residents and businesses,” said Mayor Rosen. “We want to provide as many opportunities as possible for such interactions. We know people have questions. They have comments. Their participation is what makes Edmonds special.”

Residents can visit the “Ask the Mayor” booth at three upcoming markets this spring and summer – June 7, Aug. 2 and Sept. 6. On those days, Rosen will be on hand these days to hear what’s on the minds of community members. He hopes you can stop by and share your thoughts and questions.