‘Rub the Thrifty Bear’ summer promotion at Edmonds Senior Center Showroom

The Edmonds Senior Center Showroom is running a “Rub the Thrifty Bear’ summer promotion from now through August.

The Showroom officially opened in March 2025 with a 2,400-square-foot facility in the Harbor Square Business Complex at 120 W. Dayton Street, Bldg. 2, Suite A-7. An annex to the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store, it is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and sells lightly used furniture, artwork and décor at reasonable prices.

Visitors who rub the Thrifty Bear — a brass bear sculpture located just inside the entrance — will be eligible to enter a weekly drawing. To participate, guests simply fill out a coupon with their name and phone number. Each entry increases your chances of winning a private preview session of the latest arrivals in the showroom, along with a cup of coffee and a bear claw pastry.

Drawings will be held every Sunday, and winners will be invited to attend their exclusive Friday morning session at the showroom.

All sales proceeds go to support the many programs, services and activities at the Edmonds Waterfront Center that serves thousands of seniors and community members each year.

For more information, call the Showroom at 425-245-7902 or email at showroom@edmondswaterfrontcenter.org