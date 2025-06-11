‘Run for Their Lives’ project for hostage release starts June 15

Residents are invited to join the “Run for Their Lives” global project aimed at raising awareness for the release of the hostages still in Gaza.

The first event — which is open to people of all abilities — is at 9 a.m. Sunday, June 15 and will last 30 minutes. Organizers say the events will continue weekly “until the kidnapped return home” but you don’t have to participate every week. You can register for the Edmonds/Lynnwood group at this link. The location will be provided after you register.

Project shirts are available at run4lives.org/outfit.