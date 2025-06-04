Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: June 3, 2025 4 Aurora Borealis as seen from the waterfront. (Photo by Patrice Wiggins) A young elephant seal before sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) A rose is a rose on 2nd Avenue. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) Fun on the beach. (Photo by Bob Brubacher) All the pretty pinecones. (Photo by Linda Ross) Ready-to-go bouquets. (Photo by Ron LaRue) US Air Force jets flying at 300 feet elevation. (Photo by Julia Wiese) Roscoe House Rose. (Photo by JJ Kuhl) Slow sail. (Photo by Robert Sanders) Setting sun. (Photo by Alex Duncan) Photo by Lee Lageschulte
