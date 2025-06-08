Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: June 7, 2025 2 Contrails past the moon. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Early Saturday morning clouds. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) Early morning at the waterfront. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Stunning sunrise. (Photo by Julia Wiese) Morning swim. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Keeping watch. (Photo by Ken Pickle) Butterfly closeup. (Photo by Donald Ricker) Algea bloom. (Photo by Denise Meade) Garden color. (Photo by Kit Hanski)
