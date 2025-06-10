Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: June 9, 2025 3 Even bunnies stop to admire Sunday’s sunset. (Photo by Ginny Foos) Monday morning. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Flowers on 4th and Bell. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Enjoying the view. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Setting sun. (Photo by Alex Duncan)
