Scene in Edmonds: Around town 1 hour ago 2 A mural being created at 250 Beach Place, which is being sponsored by Art Walk Edmonds. Stay tuned for the finished version! (Photo by Rita S.) Edmonds Fishing Pier sunset on June 8. (Photo by Molly Tibbott) Staying cool Tuesday morning. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Tuesday morning moonset. (Photo by Sherman Page) The sky’s the limit. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) Ship ahoy. (Photo by Julia Wiese) A ride with a view. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
