Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: June 11, 2025 1 Sunny sunflower. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Beach color. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Heading south. (Photo by Ron LaRue) A barred owl at Hutt Park. (Photo by Melinda Nelsen)
