Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: June 23, 2025 3 Dogwood and driftwood as seen Sunday at Westgate, next to Jaiiya Cafe. (Photo by Patrice Wiggins) Sunday sunset. (Photo by Julia Wiese) Photo by Lee Lageschulte Monday morning low tide. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Photo by Ron LaRue Doug Lofstrom and his nephew Doug Funkhouser (from LA) painting at Brackett’s Landing Monday morning. (Photo by Carol Kinney) Back to high tide Monday evening. (Photo by Anne Stein) Monday sunset. (Photo by Jeremy Mitchell)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.