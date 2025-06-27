Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: June 26, 2025 0 Bright flowers on a gray day. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Sea star waiting for the tide to return. (Photo by JJ Kuhl) Pretty in blue. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Taking a break. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Ethel Rambling Rose in a peak blossom explosion at CampVintage. (Photo by Logan Harris)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.