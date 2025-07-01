Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: June 30, 2025 2 Keeping cool at the Edmonds off-leash dog park: An ice cream truck and matching bubble maker. (Photo by Stacey Bevan) Low tide Sunday at the Edmonds off-leash dog park. (Photo by Anne Stein) Demonstrators on the Edmonds-Shoreline border make their feelings known Sunday afternoon. The sign waving will continue from 1-2 p.m. every Sunday in July. (Photo courtesy Pam Mieth) Monday morning sunshine. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Cute front yard scene. (Photo by Jennifer Young) Photo by Ron LaRue Blooming feverfew. (Photo by Denise Meade) Photo by Lonna Milburn Photo by Patrice Wiggins Photo by LynnDee King
