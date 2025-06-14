Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday Posted: June 13, 2025 0 At low tide: Upside down purple starfish…(Photo by Alexa Severtsen) … And a sea anemone. (Photo by Alexa Severtsen) Lily. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Dancing to the Lago Vista Social Club at the Edmonds Arts Festival. (Photo by Chris Walton)
