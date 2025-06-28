Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday Posted: June 27, 2025 3 Juneuary. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Red, white and blue for the Red Barn. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) The USS Gabrielle Giffords (LC-10) passing between Kingston and Edmonds on its way to Seattle. (Photo by Matthew Irby) Raindrops (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) Selfie station at the Off-Leash Area Edmonds dog beach. (Photo by Matthew Irby) On the water. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Photo by Jennifer Young
