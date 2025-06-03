Scene in Edmonds: Around town Monday Posted: June 2, 2025 5 Monday sunrise. (Photo by Julia Wiese) Peony blossom. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Dungeness crab megalops larvae washed up on the beach Monday morning. Learn more about the crab lifecycle here. (Photo by Alexa Severtsen) Sailing away. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
