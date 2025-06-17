Scene in Edmonds: Around town Monday Posted: June 16, 2025 2 Monday sunrise. (Photo by Julia Wiese) Low-tide beach exploring. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Roses at 4th and Dayton. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Cirrus clouds. (Photo by Ann Bradford) A red admiral butterfly. (Photo by Melinda Nelsen) Sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
