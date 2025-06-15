Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday Posted: June 14, 2025 5 Low tide. (Photo by Cindy Briggs) Playing pentaque with the “No Kings” demonstration in the background. (Photo by Ron LaRue) A nicely decorated Edmonds Arts Festival booth. (Photo by Cindy Briggs) American flag as seen in the distance from the Edmonds Marsh. (Photo by Alexa Severtsen) Day is done. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
