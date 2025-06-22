Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday 3 hours ago 23 Saturday flowers. (Photo by Ron LaRue) A rose is a rose on Sunset Avenue. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) Photo by Susan Matheson Photo by Lee Lageschulte Photo by Bob Sanders Photo by Stephanie Neff
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.