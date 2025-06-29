Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday Posted: June 28, 2025 5 Lily of Main Street. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) Saturday market flowers. (Photo by Ron LaRue) My Neighborhood News Network board members (L-R: Forrest Reda, Diana Oliveros, Carl Zapora, Teresa Wippel and Molly Luna) listen to questions from readers during the MNNN annual meeting Saturday at the Edmonds Library. (Photo by Chris Walton) A shrub that looks like a whale. (Photo by Jennifer Wells) On the water. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Every sunset has its thorns. (Photo by Kirsten Yuhas)
