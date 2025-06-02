Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday Posted: June 1, 2025 0 Before sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Morning light on purple. (Photo by Denise Meade) Beach day. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Wildflowers on the waterfront. (Photo by Kristen Yuhas) Ferry with Edmonds Dive Park in the foreground. (Photo by Jennifer Young) Sunday on the water. (Photo by LynnDee King) Dogwood at Westgate. (Photo by Patrice Wiggins) View from the Edmonds Waterfront Center. (Photo by Cathy Hooper) Alphorn musicians at Brackett’s Landing North were enjoyed by onlookers who cheered and clapped after each number. The ferry captains also showed their appreciation by blasting their horns. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.