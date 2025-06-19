Scene in Edmonds: Around town Wednesday Posted: June 18, 2025 5 Moving cargo. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Savannah Welch from KING-TV reporting on the waterfront Wednesday morning. (Photo by Julia Wiese) Sun makes an appearance. (Photo by Patrice Wiggins) Photo by Lee Lageschulte Work continues on the waterfront mural. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Waterfront trio. (Photo by Mary Dizon) Sunset seen from Olympic View Drive. (Photo by Stephanie Neff) Ferry crossing at sunset. (Photo by Susan Matheson) Photo by Lee Lageschulte
