Scene in Edmonds: Coho release day from the fish pen

Volunteers at the net pen. (Photos by Chris Walton)

On Sunday, volunteers released Coho salmon from the net pen at the Edmonds Fishing Pier. The Puget Sound Anglers (PSA) installed the pen full of salmon fry in February, and the fish have now grown in size and become imprinted to this location.

The pen contained close to 30,000 juvenile salmon, provided by the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife hatcheries. The salmon will now swim north into the open Pacific waters. In about 18 months, many of these fish will return to our region.