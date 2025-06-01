Scene in Edmonds: Coho release day from the fish pen

by Chris Walton 47 mins ago 8

Volunteers at the net pen. (Photos by Chris Walton)

On Sunday, volunteers released Coho salmon from the net pen at the Edmonds Fishing Pier. The Puget Sound Anglers (PSA) installed the pen full of salmon fry in February, and the fish have now grown in size and become imprinted to this location.

Close to 30,000 juvenile salmon were in the pen.

The pen contained close to 30,000 juvenile salmon, provided by the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife hatcheries. The salmon will now swim north into the open Pacific waters. In about 18 months, many of these fish will return to our region.

Puget Sound Anglers volunteers struggle to haul the emptied pen net onto the pier.
A very smelly net is put in a cart. It will be cleaned and reused next year.
Using a Port of Edmonds skiff, Port staff assisted the volunteers by pushing the emptied pen to the beach.
On the beach, the pen is disassembled and will be put into storage until next year.

  1. Thanks for this article, Chris! Such a fascinating world right under our very noses. And thanks to all these dedicated volunteers.

    Reply

