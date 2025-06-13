Scene in Edmonds: Colorful birds 2 hours ago 5 Male pileated woodpecker Purple finch Yellow warbler Anna’s hummingbird Female northern flicker Photographer Dave Govan captured these birds on the border between Edmonds and Lynnwood.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.