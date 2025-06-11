Scene in Edmonds: Commemorative bricks put in place

Edmonds Historical Museum volunteers on Monday installed commemorative bricks in the museum’s plaza — the first installation for 2025.
The team included Kevin Fagerstrom, Dean Larsen (who was there on his birthday), David Kuhlmann and Plaza Brick Project Coordinator Sharon McAllister.
Bricks can be purchased to honor, memorialize and appreciate your friends and family members on the museum plaza, located on 5th Avenue near Bell Street.
“Bricks are on sale now for our fall installation,” McAllister said. You can learn more here.
