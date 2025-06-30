Scene in Edmonds: Flowers, birds and butterfly Posted: June 29, 2025 11 Male Rufous perched in great western red cedar. (Photo by Tia Benson Tolle) A female rufous hummingbird, variegated weigela, is focused on blooms in an Edmonds garden.(Photo by Tia Benson Tolle) A sunflower living up to its name. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Photo by Lee Lageschulte A sidewalk rose. (Photo by Tia Benson Tolle) A western tiger swallowtail butterfly sunning on Marina Beach. (Photo by JJ Kuhl)
