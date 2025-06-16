Scene in Edmonds: Orcas passing by 9 mins ago 2 A pod of orcas traveling past Edmonds Monday. (Photos by Matthew Irby) Edmonds-Kingston ferry passengers on the Spokane watching the orca pod, which was underwater at the time this photo was taken.
