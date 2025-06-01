Scene in Edmonds: Prepared to fly Posted: June 1, 2025 7 Photographer Arnie Lund was bird watching Saturday in Yost Park when he spotted a young barred owl and its fluffed up feathers as it was getting ready to fly.
