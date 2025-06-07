Scene in Edmonds: To market, to market Posted: June 7, 2025 8 Sun and blue skies greeted Edmonds Museum Summer Market attendees Saturday. (Photos by Nick Nick) My Neighborhood News Network reporter Ashley Nash signs up a booth visitor for the daily newsletter while reporter Angelica Relente, left, looks on. Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen answers a question at the Ask the Mayor booth. Refreshing Greenwood Cider for sale. Lunch at the Patty Pan Grill.
