Seeking information regarding the Langrill family

History writer Byron Wilkes is looking for information regarding the Langrill family, who lost their young children to disease during the late 1890s and early 1900s in Edmonds. Anyone who is a descendant of Mary and Franklin Langrill or their daughter Ethel Langrill Davis — or who has any information regarding the family — is asked to email Byron Wilkes here.
