South County Fire Neighborhood Night Open House at Esperance Fire Station June 12

South County Fire is hosting a Neighborhood Night Open House on Thursday, June 12, 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Esperance Fire Station 20, 23009 88th Ave. W, Edmonds.

Visit your fire station, meet your firefighters, and learn about the emergency services they provide in your neighborhood!

Activities and information will include:

– Fire engine tours

– Hands-only CPR

– Bunker gear demonstration at 6 p.m. and more

Free window stops to keep kids safe will be available while supplies last, thanks to grant funding.

Drop by the fire station any time during open house hours to join in the fun. The event is free and open to all.

The Esperance Fire Station is part of South County Fire’s network of 15 neighborhood fire stations serving nearly 300,000 residents across southwest Snohomish County.

Learn more about this and other upcoming South County Fire events at www.southsnofire.org/events.