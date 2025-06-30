South SnoCo Playtime: Your Family Fun Guide for June 30-July 7

Welcome to our new South SnoCo Playtime columnist Rory Graves, who will be writing about family friendly activities weekly. — Teresa Wippel, My Neighborhood News Network President and CEO

Summer’s here! Time to get out and explore

School is out — along with the sudden drop in structure that comes with the end of the school year. As a mom to three, I’ve learned that getting kids outside and engaged goes a long way in preventing meltdowns (for both kids and parents). I remember hearing the adage that you only get 18 summers with your kids — and it goes fast. When I was in the thick of parenting little kids, that felt like added pressure to make everything magical for my children. In hindsight, even those outings that ended in a tantrum had their magical moments, but I was often too tired to truly see that. And it does go fast. I just attended my eldest son’s high school graduation last week, but it feels like I was just dropping him off at preschool.

My hope is that this weekly roundup can take the pressure off and make it easier to plan fun outings. Whether you’re looking for free, budget-friendly, or treat-yourself outings, there’s something for everyone in Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood — and beyond.

Check back for our weekly roundup of local events, updated every Monday. Or follow us on Facebook and Instagram for fresh posts and weekend reminders.

Jump to a section:

Where to Celebrate Independence Day!

July 3:

Mountlake Terrace 3rd of July Celebration

Festivities run from 6—10:30 p.m.

Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Bring the kids to Ballinger Park on Wednesday for games, music, a pie-eating contests, and fireworks over the lake. Plan ahead and get tips for a stress-free outing.

July 4:

Edmonds Kind of 4th of July Parade and Family Fun Run

Festivities run from 9:30 a.m. — 10:15 p.m.

Note: Edmonds no longer hosts a fireworks show as part of its festivities.



Start your Fourth in Edmonds with a morning fun run at 9:30 a.m., a Children’s Parade beginning at 11:30 a.m. and the Main Parade at noon. See the full schedule and what to know before you go.

Everett’s Fourth of July Parade, Festival, and “Thunder on the Bay” Fireworks Show

Festivities run from 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Celebrate Independence Day in Everett with a downtown parade at 11 a.m., a festival at Legion Memorial Park starting at 3 p.m., and the Thunder on the Bay fireworks show at 10 p.m., featuring an 18-minute display over Port Gardner Bay. Get more details and find the best spots to see the show.

Kingston 4th of July Celebration

Festivities run from 8 a.m. — 10:30 p.m.

Fireworks start at 10:15 p.m.

Hop on the Edmonds-Kingston ferry and enjoy a ride on the water to a full day of fun. Enjoy a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m., a parade at noon, inflatables and kids’ activities in Tiny Town, live music, food vendors, a beer garden and fireworks over the harbor at 10:15 p.m. See the full event schedule and check out the ferry schedule to plan your trip. Children and teens 18 and younger ride free on the ferry when paying as passengers or walking onboard. Note that walk-on trips may be a better option, as car lines for the ferry can get long on holidays.

Reminder: Be Safe & Courteous

The use of fireworks is illegal in most Snohomish County cities, but there are many places you can see them on display. Learn more about local firework laws.

To report illegal fireworks, call 425-407-3999 (only use 911 for emergencies that pose an immediate threat to life or property).

Always keep a close eye on kids during celebrations — sparklers burn at up to 2,000°F and are a top cause of fireworks injuries in young children. Fireworks can also disturb pets, wildlife, veterans, and neighbors, so please be considerate.

Free Fun

Beat the Heat at Local Splash Pads & Beaches

Our region is heating up. If you’re stuck at home without AC, don’t sweat it. This roundup from Community Transit about all the local splash pads, beaches, and pools you can take the bus to. Kids 18 and younger ride transit for free and they’ve even mapped out the bus routes you can take to get there.

Library Storytimes & More

Sno‑Isle Libraries is hosting a variety of free, family‑friendly events — such as storytimes, author talks, STEM workshops, crafts, and community gatherings — across its branches and online throughout the summer. Find one at the library near you and check out some books to read this summer while you’re there.

Pokémon Night at Around the Table in Lynnwood

Tuesdays, 5–7 p.m.



Pokémon Trading Card Game fans of all ages are invited to gather for trades, matches, and root beer floats! This free, all-ages event often includes official promo giveaways for attendees. More Info on the Around the Table Calendar.

Cheap Thrills

Open Swim Sessions at the Lynnwood Recreation Center

Regular public swim times happen multiple times each week. Admission is $7 for ages 3 and older. Children under 2 years old are free, but still must register for a spot. Register by phone or online to reserve a spot. All children 5 and under must be accompanied in the water by an adult. Learn more online.

Everett Aquasox Games at Funko Field in Everett

Tickets as low as $10 per person. Games are scheduled on July 4, 5 and 6. Fireworks are planned after the game on Independence Day

Splurge

Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit at Imagine Children’s Museum in Everett

(Runs June 21 – August 24, 2025)

Admission: $22 per person, ages 2 and younger free. Discounted admission available for military and EBT cardholders.

This interactive experience invites children to step into the McStuffins Toy Hospital and engage in imaginative play, helping toy patients in the ER, grooming pets at the Pet Vet, and caring for baby dolls in the Nursery, all while building their empathy and growing their imagination.

Grazing at the Zoo Afternoon Tea

Saturday, July 5, 2025 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Admission: Adults $89, kids 3–12 $69, kids 2 and under free with ticket. Must buy tickets at least eight days before the event.

Enjoy an elegant afternoon tea at Woodland Park Zoo’s Pollinator Patio. Savor sweet and savory treats, including tea sandwiches and scones, with all-day zoo admission included. Guests 21+ receive a complimentary glass of Prosecco. Tickets are required and must be purchased in advance.

Parent’s Night Out

Drop the Kids at Lynnwood Rec Center

Friday, July 5, 2025, 6–9:30 p.m.

Do you need some kid-free time? Parent’s Night Out in Lynnwood occurs on the first and third Fridays of each month. Children ages 5-12 can enjoy dinner, games, crafts, swimming, or a movie, all supervised by summer camp counselors at the Lynnwood Recreation Center. Register to secure a spot.

Hike of the Week

Lake 22 Trail at Mount Pilchuck



Explore lush old-growth forests, past cascading waterfalls, and up to a serene alpine lake nestled beneath Mount Pilchuck. Lake 22 Trail is generally a great hike for kids around 8 years old and up, depending on their hiking experience and fitness level. It’s about 5.4 miles round trip with some moderate elevation gain (about 1,350 feet), so kids who are used to walking a few miles on trails and comfortable with some uphill sections should enjoy it.

Check out the highlight reel one local dad shared with us from his recent hike with his family.

Resources for Families

Free Summer Meals for Kids — No ID Required

Free Summer Meals in Washington provide all kids and teens (18 and younger) with free, nutritious meals — no paperwork, ID, or cost required — and are available at local schools, parks, community centers, libraries, and more, often alongside fun activities like sports, arts, and games.

SUN Bucks (Summer EBT) Grocery Benefit

SUN Bucks (Summer EBT) provides eligible families with $120 per child to help buy groceries during the summer when school meals aren’t available. Applications and eligibility details are available through Washington State’s Department of Social and Health Services.

Weekend Meal Kits

The Nourishing Network, run by the Foundation for Edmonds School District, offers weekend meal kits and emergency groceries year-round to support families facing food insecurity in the district.

Youth Ride Public Transit Free All Summer (and All Year!)

Kids and teens 18 and under can ride buses, ferry, and light rail for free — no pass required. Want tap-and-go convenience? Get a free Youth ORCA card online or at the Ride Store.

Wherever your adventures take you, I hope this roundup helps you find fun, affordable, and meaningful ways to connect and enjoy the season. Have an event or suggestion? Want to share your reels from a recent hike or outing to be featured here? I’d love to hear from you. Comment below to get in touch. Don’t forget to check back every Monday for fresh ideas — and have an amazing summer!

Rory Graves is a local writer, editor and parent of three teens who loves helping families find fun, meaningful ways to connect with their community. She covers family-friendly events, local resources, and creative outings around South Snohomish County. When she’s not exploring the region, you can find her cheering at one of her kids’ games, thrifting, or curled up with a good book and some tea.