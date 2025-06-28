Sponsor spotlight: 10-year anniversary at Scratch Distillery

July marks a significant milestone for Scratch Distillery as we proudly celebrate our 10th anniversary. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Edmonds community for your unwavering support over the years. We invite you to join us in celebrating this momentous occasion throughout the month with exciting events and exclusive releases.

Every Tuesday in July, join us for “Tuesdays on the Deck” from 5-7 pm. Each week will feature a different themed cocktail available at a special 10-year anniversary discount, while the rest of our menu is also available. Participate in our weekly drawing, where every $50 spent earns you an entry, with different prizes offered each week:

– July 1: Vodka cocktail and a Mixer Basket prize

– July 8: Gin cocktail and a GINiology at Home experience (your bespoke gin recipe)

– July 15: Rum cocktail and a Personalized Cocktail Training/Class for four

– July 22: Aquavit cocktail and a Private Tour and Tasting for four

– July 29: Whiskey cocktail and a bottle of our limited whiskey release as a prize

We are also thrilled to offer free tours on Saturday, July 12, and Saturday, July 19, at 1 p.m.

Don’t miss Whiskey Flight Sundays, featuring $20 flights of unique Edmonds Own Whiskey, available while supplies last:

– July 13: “Library Day” with pours from four different Single Barrel Edmonds Own Whiskies, including the inaugural barrel #1 from 2018. The remaining library selections (15 bottles) will be available for purchase.

– July 20: Explore the evolution of Edmonds Own Whiskey through tastings of four different ages, showcasing its journey to becoming a smooth, sought-after spirit.

– July 27: Discover how we determine the best proof for bottling whiskey. Sample flights of the same whiskey proofed to 4 different strengths to find the perfect balance of nose and finish.

Stay tuned for the announcement of three special releases in July. Follow us on social media or check My Edmonds News for updates. We can’t wait to celebrate with you all month long.

Contact us at 190 Sunset Ave. S. Suite A, Edmonds WA 98020, next to Epulo Restaurant.

Call 425-673-7046

Orders or reservations at www.scratchspirits.com

Email hello@scratchdistillery.com

Visit our Tasting Room! Normal hours are Thursday and Friday 4-6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 2-6 p.m. During July we will also be open Tuesdays 5-7 p.m.