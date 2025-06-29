Sponsor spotlight: An audience with the Pope

This year marks the 1700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea (325)! The word ecumenical comes from the Greek oikoumene (οἰκουμένη), which translates as “the whole inhabited world.” Of course, the Council did not gather the entire inhabited world, but it sought to bring together Christian bishops from across an increasingly dispersed Church.

Earlier this month, Orthodox, Catholic and Protestant representatives met in Rome to discuss our common faith, with a view toward moving the Orthodox and Catholic Churches closer to full communion. The symposium, Nicaea and the Church of the Third Millennium: Towards Catholic-Orthodox Unity, was jointly organized by Œcumenicum — the Institute for Ecumenical Studies of the Angelicum — and the International Orthodox Theological Association. On the first day of the conference, we were asked to look at page 23 of the program. We were gobsmacked to find a slot on the final day of the conference reserved for an audience with the new Pope, Leo XIV.

There was a general sense of collegiality and warm fellowship throughout the week leading up to our audience with the Pope. Scholars presented papers and participated in panels discussing the various opportunities and challenges facing the Church today in light of the First Council of Nicaea. As an Anglican representative, I had the honor of speaking about how migration influenced the Council of Nicaea and how the diverse Church today continues to journey toward the Revelation Throne of Jesus Christ, before which every nation, tribe, people, and language will stand.

On the last day of the conference, we gathered outside Vatican City in anticipation of our papal audience. The scene was filled with excitement and anticipation. We lined up along the Vatican wall, seeking shade as the sun gradually encroached on our shelter. At last, we were ushered through gardens, gates, and up, up, up many stairways. We arrived in a room adorned with murals of angels and saints circling overhead. Each of us found a seat and waited for the new Pope.

Pope Leo XIV arrived with lively humor. As he delivered his formal remarks in English, he began by apologizing for being a little late and asked for our patience. He quipped that he was “not yet one month into the new job” and that there were “a lot of learning experiences.” His cordiality and humility drew warm laughter from the room. Striking a serious yet gentle tone, his formal address spoke about the need for prayer and trust in every ecumenical endeavor.

Pope Leo XIV concluded by saying:

“Brothers and sisters, on this eve of Pentecost, let us remember that the unity for which Christians long will not be primarily the fruit of our own efforts, nor will it be realized through any preconceived model or blueprint. Rather, unity will be a gift received ‘as Christ wills and by the means that he wills’ (Prayer for Unity of Father Paul Couturier), by the working of the Holy Spirit.”

These words were a timely reminder that while we pursue unity and offer our efforts, the unity we seek is ultimately a free gift of God. You can find the full address [here ].

Effort and grace are not opposing forces, but grace is the free gift that brings disparate chords of effort into harmony. As Dallas Willard wrote, “Grace is not opposed to effort, it is opposed to earning. Earning is an attitude. Effort is an action.” As we pursue unity in this world, may we trust that God—who has begun this good work of unity in the body of Jesus Christ—will carry it on to completion until the day of Jesus Christ.

Dr. Tiffany Ann Butler is a Writer in Residence at Holy Trinity Edmonds.