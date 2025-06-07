Sponsor spotlight: Celebrating the success of Jazz Connection in Edmonds

The Edmonds Rotary Daybreakers would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all who attended and supported this year’s Jazz Connection Festival, Saturday, May 17, 2025. Held in the heart of Edmonds at two iconic venues — Edmonds Center for the Arts and the Edmonds Theater — this celebration of student jazz brought our community together for a day filled with talent, passion, and inspiration.

We were privileged to witness the outstanding talents of student musicians from across the region. Their performances — ranging from dynamic big band arrangements to intimate jazz combos — were a testament to the dedication of these young artists and their educators. Each performance was met with enthusiastic applause, as students demonstrated skill, creativity, and true musical artistry.

A special thank you goes to Tam Osbourne, Visual and Performing Arts Manager at the Edmonds School District, who served as the first-time coordinator for this year’s festival. Tam’s leadership and commitment were instrumental in the festival’s success, and we are grateful for the energy and vision she brought to the event.

We would also like to recognize and thank the Jazz Connection Committee Chairs, George Smith and Valerie Claypool, for their tireless efforts and long-standing dedication to this program. Their guidance, coordination, and passion helped bring this event to life.

This year, five scholarships were awarded to outstanding student musicians. Congratulations to the scholarship winners: Angela Adams (EW Mello-Aires), Aiden Cavanaugh (EW Mello-Aires), Santiago Gonzales-Corzo (Lynnwood Jazz 1), Olivia Lacambra (EW Jazz 1), and Alieya Por (Lynnwood Contemporary Orchestra). We celebrate their hard work and look forward to their continued achievements in music.

To all the Rotary members, families, and friends who volunteered their time and offered their support — thank you. Your contributions made this event possible and helped raise critical funds to support the visual and performing arts at our local high schools.

The Edmonds Rotary Daybreakers are proud to champion youth arts in our community. Jazz Connection continues to be a powerful reminder of the creativity and potential of our students, and we look forward to its continued success in the years to come.

If you have any questions about Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary, please visit our website for more information:www.daybreakersrotary.com.