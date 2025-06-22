Sponsor spotlight: Help make unforgettable camp experiences possible

Cabins, s’mores and the great outdoors. Just what you need for a memorable camp weekend.

Six times a year, you’ll find a group of Compass Health staff, volunteers, and kids gathered for exactly that. But these aren’t your typical camps – they’re part of a unique program that blends outdoor adventure with therapeutic support.

This year-round program is called Camp Mariposa, and it’s designed specifically for children ages 9 through 12 who have been impacted by a family member’s substance use. At Camp Mariposa, kids build life skills and self-confidence through engaging, healing experiences like nature hikes, group canoe rides, and expressive workshops.

It’s a place where they can be kids, where they can laugh, play, explore, and feel safe. It’s also a space that reminds them they’re not alone, where they can connect with peers who understand, and with caring adult mentors who help them process their emotions and feel empowered.

Camp Mariposa isn’t the only camp experience Compass Health offers to support youth through connection and fun. Camp Outside the Box is a summer day camp for youth enrolled in our Wraparound with Intensive Services (WISe) program – children and teens who are experiencing intensive mental health needs.

Camp Outside the Box focuses on creating joyful experiences – from trampoline parks and bowling trips to arcade adventures and ice cream runs – for youngsters who may find traditional summer camp settings to be extra challenging. It was created to help kids build friendships, develop social skills, and enjoy moments of carefree fun in a supportive environment.

Both camps are now in full swing, and we’re inviting the community to help ensure they provide unforgettable moments of healing.

Whether it’s a s’mores kit for a campfire night or a canoe rental for a group adventure on the water, your support can bring camp magic to life.

Make an online donation today and be part of something truly transformative.

The Power of Camp

Don’t just take my word for how impactful these camps are – here’s what Compass Health team members, past campers, their families, and volunteers have to say about their experiences:

“When I first came to Camp [Mariposa], it was kind of scary. I didn’t know what to expect, or if people would make fun of me because of my story. But after I got here, I realized it was a safe place to communicate. People listened and respected me. Now I can talk about my feelings, and I know I’m not alone. That’s a big deal for me.” – Aiden, camper

“Camp Mariposa has been transformative for Aiden. He’s taken on a leadership role, which he doesn’t get in any other part of his life. At school, other kids don’t understand where he’s coming from. But at camp, he belongs. He connects. He shares. These are his people.” – Aiden’s parents

“I had never attended camp as a kid, so coming to Camp Mariposa for the first time was extremely special. The combination of therapeutic activities with traditional fun camp experiences was transformative, and to see the kids benefit from both in such different ways, I could immediately see the impact. That’s exactly why I’ve kept coming back – I loved being a part of this weekend of growth and healing.” – Stacy Sarver, longtime Camp Mariposa volunteer

Other Ways to Get Involved

Registration is open for Camp Mariposa! Compass Health is welcoming campers to join our overnight camp for ages 9 through 12 and day camps for ages 13 through 16. For more information or to register a child, contact us today at campmariposa@compassh.org.

If you’re interested in volunteering at Camp Mariposa, we’d love to hear from you and talk more about how you can make a difference in kids’ lives through this incredible program.

In addition, Compass Health will host a special celebration fundraiser next spring to support our child, youth, and family programs, including Camp Mariposa and Camp Outside the Box. As details come together, we’d love to keep you informed. Sign up for our newsletter to be among the first to receive updates about the event, ticket information, and how you can get involved.