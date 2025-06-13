Sponsor spotlight: Performing arts light up the Edmonds Arts Festival  

When your eyes need a break from the visual feast of paintings, photography, sculpture, and artisan crafts at the Edmonds Arts Festival, let your ears take over. The Festival’s dynamic performing arts lineup returns this year with a full weekend of live music, cultural dance, and community talent—spread across two fantastic venues: the Main Stage Amphitheater and the Edmonds Arts Plaza Stage.

Whether you’re here for a few hours or all three days, be sure to plan a few performance breaks into your art adventure.

So, while you’re planning your Festival must-sees, don’t forget to check the performance schedules. Because in Edmonds, the art doesn’t just hang on the walls — it sings, it dances and it grooves!

Main Stage: Big Performances, Big Energy

Located on the Field, the Main Stage Amphitheater offers traditional seating plus wide open grassy areas — perfect for a picnic blanket and some toe-tapping. It’s the heart of the festival’s entertainment, showcasing a wide range of professional, community, and school performers across genres. Expect everything from Southern rock and jazz to folk traditions from around the world. Whether it’s a morning of family fun with storytime or a Saturday night filled with disco-funk grooves, this venue never disappoints.

Main Stage Lineup:

Friday, June 13

10 a.m.: Children’s Storytime with Kat, Edmonds Library

11:30 a.m.: Zje Mongol , Traditional/Folk/World

1 p.m.: Seattle Chinese Volk Dance

2:30 p.m.: SeaStar, Celtic / Folk / Americana

4 p.m.: Kellee Bradley, Singer / Songwriter/ Pop / Rock

5:30 p.m.: Lago Vista Social Club, Horn-Fueled Dance, Party, Rock Band

Saturday, June 14

10 a.m.: Student Art Awards

10:30 a.m.: Barclay Shelton Dance

Noon: JoMomma , Americana / Blues / Country / Soft Rock

1:30 p.m.: Svenko Dance

2:30 p.m.: Manisha, Pop / Jazz

4 p.m.: James Howard, Blues / Rock

5:30 p.m.: Blue Velvet Groove, Disco-Funk

Sunday, June 15

10 a.m.: Edmonds-Woodway Mello-Aires, Vocal Ensemble

11:30 a.m.: Edmonds-Woodway Jazz Ensemble

1 p.m.: Edmonds-Woodway Orchestra

2:30 p.m.: Stumbling Fiddler, Celtic / Rock

4 pm: Stacy Jones, Southern Rock / Blues

Edmonds Arts Plaza Stage: Cozy Vibes, Big Talent

Just steps from the Gallery Arts on the west side of the Frances Anderson Center, the Edmonds Arts Plaza Stage provides a more intimate park-like setting. With both shaded and open-air seating, this stage is ideal for catching local singer-songwriters, jazz combos, and acoustic sets between browsing artisan booths or grabbing lunch. Expect a steady stream of talent all day long — with no ticket required and plenty of room to sit back and soak it all in.

Plaza Stage Lineup:

Friday, June 13

10 a.m.: Ukulele Aikanes

Noon: Kim Maguire Jazz and Folk

1 p.m.: Holly Dean

2 p.m.: Leah Jean and Special Guests

3 p.m.: Princeton Bridge

4 p.m.: Robert Parks

5 p.m.: Soulcem Acoustic Duo

6 p.m.: Steve and Kristi Nebel

Saturday, June 14

10 a.m.: Brendan Wires

11 a.m.: Great Comma Thanks

Noon: CJ Migas

1 p.m.: The Whateverly Brothers

2 p.m.: Blue Healers

3 p.m.: Alisha Aufai

4 p.m.: Wes Sp8

5 p.m.: Josiah Bogle

Sunday, June 15

11 a.m.: Mike Buchman

Noon: Branko Cumic

1 p.m.: 4eachother

2 p.m.: Henderson Haas

3:30 p.m.: Washington Creative District

Art for Every Sense

Whether you’re dancing in the grass or relaxing with jazz under the trees, the performing arts offerings at the Edmonds Arts Festival elevate the entire weekend. This is where visual meets musical, and where art becomes a full-body experience.

A Friendly Reminder: While we love your furry friends, no pets are allowed at the festival (service animals excepted). Help us keep the event safe and enjoyable for everyone!

Why do we do it?

Since 1958, the Edmonds Arts Festival has been a beloved tradition, drawing tens of thousands of visitors each Father’s Day weekend to the charming waterfront city of Edmonds — home of Washington’s first certified Creative District. Held at the Frances Anderson Center, the 2025 festival will take place June 13–15, with hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Guests come to explore artist galleries, shop for unique creations, enjoy live performances, and connect with community — all in a beautiful setting.

A portion of the festival’s proceeds is donated to the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that supports cultural and educational enrichment through the arts. The foundation provides scholarships, grants, and public art installations, and contributes to numerous nonprofit arts programs throughout the community.

Discover more at edmondsartsfestival.com.