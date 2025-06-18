Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck open June 19-20; closed June 21

Scotty’s Food Truck will be open from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, June 19-20, at Edmonds’ Calvary Church parking lot in the Five Corners neighborhood, 8330 212th St. S.W., Edmonds. The food truck will be closed Saturday, June 21.

On the menu, you can find Scotty’s famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, Lightly Breaded Wild Cod Fish and Chips, Fish, Salmon or Shrimp Tacos, Garlic Shrimp Caesar, Creamy New England Clam Chowder and much more.

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.