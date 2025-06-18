Sponsored: Nonprofit Showcase — Community Health Center of Snohomish County helps boost teens’ dental health with no-cost exams 

My Neighborhood News Network has partnered with the Verdant Health Commission to profile the work of local nonprofits that advance the health of our whole community.

Imagine being a teenager trying to take a math test or participate in a gym class with a raging, searing toothache. Adding to your stress, you know that your family doesn’t have health insurance and can’t afford to take you to a dentist. Who can you turn to for help?

Fortunately, the Community Health Center of Snohomish County (CHC) offers services at no cost that are designed to address situations like this. CHC recognizes the importance of oral health for children’s success and partners with local school districts, including the Edmonds School District, each fall and spring to deliver vital dental services through its Smile Check and Sealant Programs, supporting 28 Edmonds School District schools and 2,346 patients in the last school year.

CHC operates school-based health centers (SBHC) at two Edmonds School District high schools: Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace. These clinics provide a private, convenient and safe place for students to receive medical, dental and mental health care.

All students are eligible for Smile Checks, provided they have a signed consent form from a parent or guardian, and services are provided at school at no cost, regardless of insurance coverage. This service, offered in the fall, is a quick visual examination conducted by a dental professional that focuses on identifying urgent or emerging needs.

“I enjoy working directly with the students in an environment they’re already comfortable in, instead of the traditional dental setting,” said Dr. Katherine Nguyen, a dentist with CHC. “It usually becomes a fun and exciting event for the kids, and we get to be a part of shaping positive dental experiences for them.”

Of those screened, 21% required urgent dental care (to be seen by a provider within 30 days), while 3% faced emergent issues needing attention within two weeks. In such cases, CHC staff promptly contact parents to ensure timely follow-up care.

CHC dental professionals engage with students to educate them about nutrition and proper brushing, emphasizing the importance of reporting anything unusual in their mouth to an adult as early as possible. They also conduct oral cancer screenings, looking for lumps and bumps in the mouth, which is crucial for early detection.

“Prevention is key,” Nguyen said. “We have the opportunity to screen for dental conditions for a large number of children, some of whom may not be regularly visiting a dentist. Diagnosing cavities and other dental conditions early on can lead to better health outcomes.”

Even though oral health affects everything from a child’s focus in school and self-esteem to what they eat and how they sleep, many children do not have regular dental check-ups. Dental providers have noted over the years that for many students with financial or transportation barriers, a Smile Check is the only oral health screening they will have.

In the spring, CHC offers the Dental Sealant Program, during which dental professionals apply sealants and fluoride treatments to help strengthen and protect children’s teeth. “We work with the children on how to take care of their teeth while directly preventing cavities with our Sealant Program,” Nguyen said. Last year, more than 1,800 molars were sealed in the Edmonds School District, and more than 1,050 fluoride applications were administered, significantly enhancing students’ preventive oral health.

The program’s success relies heavily on the partnership between CHC, educators, school nurses and school staff. Teachers and school nurses play a vital role by advocating for the program and distributing consent forms to students to help bridge gaps in dental care for families in need.

A Mountlake Terrace High School student recently benefited from this partnership when they dropped into their SBHC with severe tooth pain and infection. The SBHC dentist immediately conducted an exam, formulated a treatment plan, alleviated their immediate discomfort, and recognized that further specialized treatment was necessary. CHC collaborated quickly with the school nurse and family resource advocate at the school to help the patient get the necessary specialized care.

“At our Lynnwood dental clinic, the patient received prompt treatment to address the dental infection, and the onsite pharmacy was used for necessary antibiotics,” CHC Communications Director Karen Kirwin said. “Following this emergency visit, we ensured the patient received comprehensive dental care at our SBHC, including exams, X-rays, cleanings and fillings.”

If you or a community member you know needs affordable dental, medical or mental health attention, learn more about CHC’s services here.