SR 520 between I-5 in Seattle and Montlake Boulevard closed nightly June 2-5

People who use State Route 520 to either enter to or exit from Interstate 5 will need to prepare for nightly directional closures of SR 520 over Portage Bay beginning at 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 2, through Thursday, June 5.

The closures break down, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation, is as follows:

Eastbound SR 520 closed between I-5 in Seattle and Montlake Boulevard from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, June 2 and Tuesday, June 3. All traffic from I-5 will need to use alternate routes to access eastbound SR 520 to cross Lake Washington during these times. The Montlake Boulevard on-ramp to eastbound SR 520 will be open. Westbound SR 520 will remain open.

Westbound SR 520 closed between Montlake Boulevard and I-5 in Seattle from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, June 4 and Thursday, June 5. All traffic from Montlake Boulevard will need to use alternate routes to access westbound SR 520 to get to I-5 during these times. Westbound SR 520 traffic from the eastside will exit at Montlake. Eastbound SR 520 will remain open.

For travelers using southbound I-5 to access eastbound SR 520, note this ramp will close earlier, at 10 p.m., on June 2 and 3.

For travelers using Montlake Boulevard to access westbound SR 520 please note this ramp will close earlier, at 10 p.m., on June 4 and 5.

All ramps and the mainlines will reopen by 5 a.m. the following mornings.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will use the closures to complete prep work on and around the bridge including removing trees and vegetation, potholing for underground utilities, placing construction work zone barriers and lane striping.

This work is part of the SR 520 Portage Bay Bridge and Roanoke Lid Project. Crews are building two parallel, seismically resilient bridges to replace the existing Portage Bay Bridge and adding a landscaped lid near Roanoke Park. The project is expected to be complete in 2031.

To get the most up-to-date information on closures and construction work visit and bookmark the SR 520 Construction Corner website. Real-time traffic maps are available on the WSDOT Travel Map. You can follow WSDOT on social media both on Twitter/X and BlueSky for the latest updates.

You can also call or text the 24-hour construction hotline at 206-319-4520 or email sr520bridge@wsdot.wa.gov.