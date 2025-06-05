SR 99 tunnel to close in both directions in Seattle for maintenance starting June 6

Both directions of the State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle will close from 10 p.m. Friday, June 6, to 6 a.m. Saturday, June 7, for maintenance.
Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will start closing northbound and southbound lanes at 8:30 p.m. with the tunnel fully closed by 10 p.m. Drivers going south on SR 99 will need to take the Harrison Street off-ramp, and northbound SR 99 drivers will need exit at Alaskan Way. The Sixth Avenue and Royal Brougham Way on-ramps also will close at 9 p.m.
Crews will perform several important tasks during the closure, including:
– Fire suppression testing
– Cleaning and marking drains
– Fixing lights
People traveling through downtown Seattle Friday night should use alternate routes. For up-to-date traffic information use the WSDOT mobile app and the real-time travel.
