State proposes restrictions on toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in common consumer products

The Washington Department of Ecology is proposing a rule to restrict the use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances – better known as PFAS – in common consumer products including clothing, cleaning products and car wash soap. The rule would also require manufacturers to report if they use PFAS in nine other product categories.

PFAS are a group of toxic chemicals that resist water, stains, and heat. Although those qualities have made them widely used in a range of products, these chemicals have also been shown to build up in people, animals, and the environment over time. They’re often called “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down in the environment.

People can be exposed to PFAS when they use products with PFAS. Consumer products can also release PFAS into the dust or air. Many PFAS are linked to cancer, reproductive and developmental harm, and toxicity in fish and wildlife.

State regulations already restrict PFAS in products like carpets, rugs, and aftermarket stain- and water-resistance treatments. Additional restrictions on PFAS used in indoor leather and textile furniture begin on Jan. 1, 2026.

State law allows Ecology to review PFAS in products to determine whether safer alternatives are feasible and available, and if restrictions on using PFAS in those products are appropriate. The proposed rule would add:

– Restrictions on the intentional use of PFAS in most types of apparel, car wash soaps, and cleaning products that are made, sold, or distributed in Washington.

– Requirements for manufacturers to report intentionally added PFAS in nine product categories: apparel for extreme and extended use (such as outerwear for mountaineering and whitewater kayaking), footwear, gear for recreation and travel, car waxes, cookware and kitchen supplies, firefighting personal protective equipment, floor waxes and polishes, hard surface sealers, and ski waxes.

The restrictions and reporting requirements would apply to consumer products sold both online and in brick-and-mortar stores.