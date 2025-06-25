Sunset Avenue house relocation scheduled overnight June 27

The home owned by former Edmonds Mayor Harve Harrison, profiled in our June 17 Looking Back column, will be moved from its current Sunset Avenue location overnight starting at 10 p.m. Friday, June 27.
According to a news release from Nickel Brothers, the move will transport the home from 210 Sunset Ave. N., Edmonds to the barge site at Beach Place, Edmonds between the hours of 10 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday, June 28.
Temporary no-parking signs will be posted on both sides of Sunset Avenue and Railroad Avenue between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunset Avenue, Bell Street, Main Street and Railroad Avenue will be fully closed to through traffic from 9 p.m. June 27 until 5 a.m. on June 28.
Flaggers will be on-site to escort local traffic safely through the work zones. Those in the area are encouraged to allow extra time and exercise caution.
Temporary service outages may occur from Comcast, Ziply, and Snohomish County PUD during the move. Service providers are aware and will be working to minimize disruptions, Nickel Brothers said.
“This important project will help preserve a local heritage home and prevent tons of building materials from being sent to landfills,” Nickel Brothers said. “We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this event.” The home will be moved via barge to a new site in Poulsbo, where it will serve as a new home for those in need.
The Santopolo family had many good family events there with Harve and Jody. Mike Santopolo helped Harve build their dream home. Our girls Trina and Gina Santopolo drew their names on the under boards of the floor in the living room areas.
It was a beautiful home. Wow! I am so happy their home will help others in the future in Poulsbo.
To the Harris family and their children and grandchildren.
Thank you
