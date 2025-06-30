Teen Talk: Local youth put their faith into action

It is often considered impolite to talk about religion or politics in public. Admittedly, these conversations often diverge into unproductive, redundant interactions where there is zero attempt to seek shared respect and understanding. Ironically, our country was founded on the very fundamental issues of democracy, freedom of speech, and freedom from religious persecution.

Whether we discuss them, religion and politics shape the core values that often guide our everyday decisions. For example, religious or not, most people have at least given some thought to life after death and/or what it means to live a meaningful or fulfilling life. These aren’t everyday topics — at least in my circle of friends — but they do make their way to the surface every now and again.

Some teens search for answers to these big questions in their friend and family groups. Others find online communities. And yet others take the more formal path by looking to established faith communities for guidance.

Pew Research Center recently published the Religious Landscape Study (RLS), which “is the largest single survey the Center conducts, aiming to provide authoritative figures on the size of U.S. religious groups because the U.S. census does not collect that information.”

Most people have some sort of spiritual belief. However, according to Gallup news research only about three in 10 U.S. adults attend religious services. Western Washington has been referred to as the “none” state because the percentage of people who attend religious services is among the lowest in the nation. Most Washingtonians prefer no religion, checking the “none” box when asked. There are also some generational differences. According to Pew, “youngest adults are more likely than the oldest Americans to be religiously unaffiliated (43% vs. 13%).” The experience of someone between 18-20 years old is different from older adults.

While fewer young people are affiliated with a religion, you may be surprised to learn that of the teens who attend services, many very generously volunteer their time and talent. Regardless of faith tradition, these teen volunteers share the same goal of bettering their community through meaningful service.

It’s not uncommon to find student-run clubs associated with religious beliefs in public schools. For example, in the 2024-25 school year, Edmonds-Woodway High School offered a Warriors 4 Christ club that met after school. Meadowdale High School offered several clubs with a religious focus including a Muslim Student Union (MSU) where Islamic students can share their religion and cultural traditions with other students. They also have clubs focused on a Christian identity such as Christians with a Mission (CWAM) and Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).

The fact that these clubs are even offered suggests there is a degree of interest among the student population. It goes without saying that if no one joined and/or students didn’t step forward to lead, there would be no club.

Lynnwood residents Nina Ardiente and Mia Abellera are part of the St. Thomas More Lynnwood and Holy Rosary Edmonds parish family. Both individuals are great examples of youth engaged in religious traditions and volunteering their service to their community.

Nina Ardiente will be starting her freshman year at Archbishop Murphy High School (AMHS) in the fall. Nina has dedicated a great deal of her time toward her Catholic faith community. Nina also attended Saint Thomas More School (STM) before AMHS. Nina chose to give back in various ways. She started volunteering in fifth grade as an altar server at STM Parish. Later, in middle school, Nina joined a group of student leaders that served as a recess team. The team’s goal was to minimize and solve conflict among fellow students as needed during recess. Often with other parish and youth volunteers, Nina has made frequent visits to the Lynnwood Food Bank, helped with vacation bible school, sang in the choir during school masses, and served as a lector. She views volunteering as “a way to express my faith and values through acts of service.” She opts to share her gifts and talents to play a role in making our earth a better place. Nina is an example of how much of a role faith can play among the youth. “My faith is very important to me,” she said. “My faith shapes me into my decisions, actions, and interactions with others.”

Another teen who volunteers for her community is Mia Abellera. Mia is attending Archbishop Murphy High School and will be starting her sophomore year in the fall. She is passionate about helping others. “Volunteering helps me build and strengthen relationships within my community,” she said. “(It) allows me to connect with others, meet new people and feel truly present in the community.”

Mia started her volunteer experience while a student at Saint Thomas More. In sixth grade, she served as an assistant coach for the K-first grade soccer team. Mia was also involved in the student council throughout middle school, holding a couple different positions. She finished up her seventh- and eighth-grade years as student council president. While she was busy with numerous different roles, she also helped lector during weekly school Mass and served as a youth leader in vacation bible school. Most recently, she coached STM’s fifth/sixth grade girls volleyball team. Mia is clear about her view of faith and its impact on her. “My faith deeply influences how I see the world, how I treat others, how it helps me to see the bright side, and how I navigate life’s challenges,” she said.

It’s clear that both Nina and Mia are passionate about using their gifts and talents to help give back and strengthen their communities. With their strong faith, they feel guided and secure in stretching their comfort zones to help both others and themselves succeed. However, they are just two examples among many youth who are engaged in their faith and using it as a base for service. They could spend their extra time playing video games or scrolling on their phones but instead they’ve made the decision to give back to the community in this way.

Amelie LaPorte-Manahan is grateful to live in Edmonds. She is a junior at Seattle Prep High School, where she is a part of the journalism club and Black Student Union. Amelie also plays varsity basketball and softball.