Train-pedestrian fatality on Edmonds waterfront Sunday

A pedestrian died after being struck by a train along the Edmonds waterfront Sunday afternoon, Edmonds police said.

The train was stopped mid-afternoon while police conducted their fatality investigation, and began moving again just after 6 p.m. The Edmonds-Kingston ferry — which was out of service while the train was stopped — also resumed sailings.

“Based on the current information, there will be no further details released,” police said on social media. “The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will determine an official cause and manner of death.”