Two dead, three injured after car involved in vehicle pursuit drives off Edmonds ferry dock

Two people died and three were injured after a car being pursued by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office drove off the Edmonds-Kingston ferry dock late Tuesday night.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said that a sheriff’s office deputy observed the vehicle — a Mini Cooper — driving recklessly in the 12100 block of southbound Interstate 5 just before 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. “The vehicle was driving at speeds over 100 mph and weaving in and out of traffic,” O’Keefe said.

The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the vehicle’s driver “continued driving recklessly at approximately 120 mph,” O’Keefe said, adding that the deputy initiated a vehicle pursuit for reckless driving. The driver took the 196th Street Southwest exit off I-5 and the pursuit continued to Mountlake Terrace and then Edmonds, O’Keefe said.

After the deputy lost sight of the vehicle, he continued searching the area to relocate it. At the Edmonds ferry terminal, the deputy “observed the crossing arms at the ferry terminal were destroyed and he heard people yelling from in the water,” O’Keefe said. Three of the car’s occupants were rescued from the water and taken to Harborview Medical Center. The sheriff’s office dive team responded to search for additional occupants and they recovered two decedents, O’Keefe added. The Mini Cooper was also towed from the water, she said.

Washington State Ferries issued an alert early Wednesday morning that Edmonds-Kingston ferry service was suspended “due to law enforcement activity” but announced at 5 a.m. that service had resumed

The sheriff’s office has requested that the Washington State Patrol investigate the incident, O’Keefe said.