Two injured in rollover crash near SR 525 ramp and I-5 in Lynnwood

Two men were hospitalized early Thursday morning around 6:40 a.m. after a single-vehicle rollover crash on northbound I-5 at the State Route 525 interchange, according to Washington State Patrol.

A red 2000 Ford Mustang left the highway to the right, rolled and came to rest on its roof, blocking the ramp to SR 525.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Andrew J. Rodriguez of Marysville, and an unidentified male passenger were both transported to Harborview Medical Center with injuries. Neither person was wearing a seatbelt.

State Patrol investigators say the cause of the crash remains under investigation. It is unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

The vehicle was totaled and removed by the Washington State Patrol. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.