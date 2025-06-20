Urgent call for blood donors amid ‘100 Deadliest Days’

As the nation enters what is known as “trauma season,” a period between Memorial Day and Labor Day often referred to as the 100 Deadliest Days, Bloodworks Northwest is issuing an urgent call for blood donations, especially from Type O blood donors, to address a dangerously low supply.

Each summer, the number of traffic accidents, outdoor injuries and traumatic incidents rises significantly, placing immense pressure on the local blood supply. Type O blood, the most requested type by trauma centers, plays a pivotal role in emergency transfusions due to universal compatibility.

“We are facing a critical blood shortage at the worst possible time,” said Dr. Kirsten Alcorn, co-chief medical officer at Bloodworks Northwest. “The need for blood during summer only grows and we’re already experiencing high patient usage for traumas and other conditions. Our local trauma centers rely on a steady and ready supply of blood, especially Type O, to help patients survive.”

Community members are encouraged to find out if they are eligible to donate blood and book an appointment at the nearest Bloodworks Northwest center or blood drive. Bloodworks Northwest reports there are over 14,000 open appointments across Western Washington and Oregon available for donors to book between now and Fourth of July. You do not need to know your blood type to donate blood.

To help increase appointments, Bloodworks Northwest is giving all who donate chances to enter to win a $3,000 digital gift card or a three-night weekend getaway to a choice of Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum, Washington, Sunriver Resort in Bend, Oregon, or Breakers in Long Beach, Washington, as well as two nights for their pet at the Sniff Dog Hotel in Portland and Beaverton, Oregon as part of the Give Blood. Rescue a Human. campaign.

Booking appointments and additional information about donating blood is available at BloodworksNW.org or 800-398-7888. See map of donor centers and blood drives.