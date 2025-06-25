Visitors explore Edmonds waterfront during the lowest tide of the year

Hundreds of visitors explored the Edmonds waterfront during the lowest tide of the year – at -3.85 feet at 11:15 a.m., according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The ultra low tide exposed the remains of early 20th century pier posts and small marine lifeforms that are rarely seen on the beach during normal tides.
Did you go out to the tides today? What is your experience?
Couldn’t make to the waterfront but the superb photos really gave me a sense of what it was like. Nice job, Nick.
Thanks, Bob! Also, the beach didn’t smell bad at all like I thought it would.
