Visitors explore Edmonds waterfront during the lowest tide of the year

by Nick Ng Posted: June 25, 2025 20
Visitors can see what where the water level normally would be during the lowest tide of the year in Edmonds. (Photos by Nick Ng)
View from the fish pier.

Hundreds of visitors explored the Edmonds waterfront during the lowest tide of the year – at -3.85 feet at 11:15 a.m., according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The ultra low tide exposed the remains of early 20th century pier posts and small marine lifeforms that are rarely seen on the beach during normal tides.

More of the old pier posts are revealed during the lowest tide of the year.
View from the fish pier.
The fishing pier’s posts are revealed during the lowest tide of the year.
A family explores the beach during the lowest tide of the year.
At this view of the Edmonds Waterfront Center, most adults would be eight to 10 feet underwater during regular tides.
Two people examine a marine lifeform.
A rotting pier post lie exposed.
Remains of a pier.
One woman brought her metal detector during the ultra low tide in Edmonds.
Dozens of people explore the area beneath the Edmonds-Kingston Ferry Pier.
The architecture beneath Edmonds-Kingston Ferry Pier.
Dozens of people explore the area beneath the Edmonds-Kingston Ferry Pier.
It is rare for people to look up from the bottom of Edmonds waterfront viewpoint at Brackett’s Landing.
An old, pipe-like object is revealed during the low tide at the north side of Brackett’s Landing.
Two boys (upper right) raced each other to shore after they ventured out to the water.
View of the small bay at the north side of Brackett’s Landing.
View from Edmonds waterfront on the north side of Brackett’s Landing.
A visitor looks over the north side of Brackett’s Land where there are fewer people.

  1. Couldn’t make to the waterfront but the superb photos really gave me a sense of what it was like. Nice job, Nick.

